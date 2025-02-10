Short track speed skater Khokhelko wins first medal for Ukraine at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival

Ukrainian short-track speed skater Maria Khokhelko won a bronze medal in the 1500-meter short track at the European Youth Olympic Festival, bringing Ukraine its first medal of the competition, UNN reports, citing data from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

"Short track speed skater Maria Khokhelko is the bronze medalist of the 2025 UEFA EUROF," the NOC reported on social media.

Maria Khokhelko opened the count of awards for the Ukrainian team at the XVII Winter European Youth Olympic Festival.

The 1500 meters was the first discipline in which the athletes competed. Having won first the quarterfinals and then the semifinals in her races, Maria became one of the medal contenders.

In the final race, the Ukrainian athlete was among the leaders in the fight for medals throughout the entire distance, and eventually crossed the finish line third.

February 10 - the first day of the XVII European Winter Youth Olympic Festival, representatives of the national team of Ukraine will compete in 4 sports.