Short track speed skater Khokhelko wins first medal for Ukraine at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival

Short track speed skater Khokhelko wins first medal for Ukraine at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22675 views

Maria Khokhelko won a bronze medal in the 1500m short track at the European Youth Olympic Festival. The athlete successfully passed all stages of the competition and brought the first award to the Ukrainian team.

Ukrainian short-track speed skater Maria Khokhelko won a bronze medal in the 1500-meter short track at the European Youth Olympic Festival, bringing Ukraine its first medal of the competition, UNN reports, citing data from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

"Short track speed skater Maria Khokhelko is the bronze medalist of the 2025 UEFA EUROF," the NOC reported on social media.

Maria Khokhelko opened the count of awards for the Ukrainian team at the XVII Winter European Youth Olympic Festival.

The 1500 meters was the first discipline in which the athletes competed. Having won first the quarterfinals and then the semifinals in her races, Maria became one of the medal contenders.

In the final race, the Ukrainian athlete was among the leaders in the fight for medals throughout the entire distance, and eventually crossed the finish line third.

AddendumAddendum

February 10 - the first day of the XVII European Winter Youth Olympic Festival, representatives of the national team of Ukraine will compete in 4 sports. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
ukraineUkraine

