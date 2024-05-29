According to the Bernstein investment company, the total value of spot exchange funds for bitcoin and ether may grow to $450 billion in the next few years, and the bitcoin rate will reach $90,000 by the end of 2024, UNN reports with reference to Investing.com.

Details

According to a report by the investment company Bernstein, the total value of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for bitcoin and ether will grow to 4 450 billion in the next few years.

Experts noted that after the approval of 19 b4 applications from ETH-ETF issuers by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the market decided whether ether is a security or a commodity.

Analysts suggest that the approval of the ETH-ETF may have a positive impact on other digital assets, such as Solana, which may use this precedent to file applications with the regulator.

In addition, Bernstein experts confirmed their forecast that by the end of 2024, the bitcoin exchange rate will grow to 90 thousand dollars, and in 2025 it will reach 150 thousand dollars.

the price of bitcoin fell by more than 3%, as traders tracked transfers of more than 107,000 bitcoins worth 7 7.2 billion from wallets linked to the defunct Mt exchange.Gox.