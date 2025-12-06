$42.180.00
Belgorod partially left without electricity due to Russian aerial bomb falling on substation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Part of Belgorod and its suburbs were left without electricity on the evening of December 6 due to a Russian aerial bomb falling on a substation. Governor Gladkov confirmed the outage and reported one injured person.

Belgorod partially left without electricity due to Russian aerial bomb falling on substation

On Saturday evening, December 6, part of the Russian city of Belgorod, as well as its suburbs, were left without electricity. The reason was the fall of a Russian aerial bomb on a substation in the city. This is reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the aerial bomb fell from a Russian plane that was flying towards the border with Ukraine.

Before the explosion in Belgorod, the missile danger alarm did not work and there were no warnings about drone danger, which confirms the fall of a Russian projectile.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the power outage and stated that the cause was "the arrival of an unidentified munition."

According to him, one person was injured as a result of the explosion. He said that there are problems with electricity supply in parts of Belgorod and the Belgorod district.

Recall

In October, more than 20,000 residents of Belgorod and the district were left without electricity after the air defense system was activated. Russian publics report damage to gas turbine units at the Luch thermal power plant.

Olga Rozgon

