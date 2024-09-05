Belarus announces the detention of a Japanese intelligence agent

Belarusian security forces have detained a suspected Japanese intelligence agent who allegedly monitored the border areas and military facilities of the former Soviet state and Russia's ally, Belarusian media reported on Wednesday. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Belarusian media report that the detained Japanese man was allegedly involved in gathering intelligence on socio-economic conditions in Belarus, the implementation of China's One Belt, One Road initiative, and the situation on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

He was reportedly filming military infrastructure.

The Japanese Embassy in Belarus confirmed the detention of a Japanese man in his 50s on July 9 for what authorities called a violation of local laws, Cabinet Secretary General Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The detainee did not have any health problems, Hayashi said, citing embassy officials, but refused to comment on the reason for his detention.

