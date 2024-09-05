ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Belarus announces the detention of a Japanese intelligence agent

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59496 views

Belarusian security services detained a Japanese man suspected of espionage. He allegedly collected data on border areas, military facilities, and the socio-economic situation in Belarus.

Belarusian security forces have detained a suspected Japanese intelligence agent who allegedly monitored the border areas and military facilities of the former Soviet state and Russia's ally, Belarusian media reported on Wednesday. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Belarusian media report that the detained Japanese man was allegedly involved in gathering intelligence on socio-economic conditions in Belarus, the implementation of China's One Belt, One Road initiative, and the situation on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

He was reportedly filming military infrastructure.

The Japanese Embassy in Belarus confirmed the detention of a Japanese man in his 50s on July 9 for what authorities called a violation of local laws, Cabinet Secretary General Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The detainee did not have any health problems, Hayashi said, citing embassy officials, but refused to comment on the reason for his detention.

Beluga whale suspected of spying for Russia found dead in Norway

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

