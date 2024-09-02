Beluga whale suspected of spying for Russia found dead in Norway

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124023 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202540 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155786 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154036 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200401 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112477 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188885 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105127 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54786 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65286 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37079 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 94812 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73573 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215534 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203505 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24310 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154061 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144952 views
Beluga whale suspected of spying for Russia found dead in Norway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14574 views

The beluga whale Khvaldymyr, suspected of spying for Russia, is found dead in Norway.

A beluga whale has been found dead in Norway, which, as the country's authorities assumed, could have been used by Russian structures to gather information. Five years ago, the marine animal swam to the Norwegian coast wearing a harness with a video camera and the logo of a St. Petersburg company. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Norwegians gave the whale the nickname "Hvaldimir," which combines the word "hval" (whale in Norwegian) and the name Vladimir, with an obvious reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The death of the whale was reported to AFP by Sebastian Strand, the founder of the Marine Mind NGO, which has been tracking Hvaldimir's movements for several years.

According to him, it is still difficult to judge the cause of death of the marine animal, as there were no obvious injuries on its body.

We were able to lift his remains and put them in a cold place to prepare for an autopsy at the veterinary institute,

- Stend said.

Experts estimate that the whale died at a fairly young age: it was about 15 years old, while whales can live up to 60 years.

Addendum

Khvaldimir was discovered off the coast of Norway in April 2019. It was spotted by fishermen near the islands of Ingea and Rålvsøy when it swam past their boats. This was surprising - beluga whales are rarely found so far south of the polar latitudes.

At the same time, the whale's body was pulled together by a harness of straps, which was a camera mount and a clasp with the inscription in English "Equipment St. Petersburg" (i.e. "Equipment St. Petersburg").

Norwegian intelligence launched an investigation into the incident and concluded that the whale was most likely involved in a Russian research program.

A tiger attacks a trainer in a theme park in Australia9/2/24, 8:41 AM • 17605 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

