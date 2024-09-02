A tiger attacks a trainer in a theme park in Australia

A female animal trainer in an Australian theme park was attacked by a tiger and taken to the hospital with deep cuts on her arm, Reuters reports, citing Australian media, UNN writes.

Details

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported that emergency services were called to the Dreamworld theme park near the Gold Coast in Queensland after an incident with a tiger on Monday morning.

The woman, who is about 40 years old, is in stable condition in the hospital.

Addendum

Tiger Island at Dreamworld, owned by Coast Entertainment, is home to nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers.