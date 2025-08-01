BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph

The winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, will undergo a polygraph test.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

This morning, I had a good conversation with Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the candidate for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security. Thank you for your constructive approach. The competition commission made a decision, and the Government received the results of additional checks. We are all interested in ensuring that the BEB becomes an effective institution and enjoys real trust – the trust of businesses and the entire Ukrainian society. - Svyrydenko wrote.

Svyrydenko stated that she and Tsyvinskyi agreed on a polygraph test.

We agreed with Oleksandr on how to resolve all questions and doubts in a civilized manner, and we agreed with him on undergoing a polygraph test. This guarantees to remove any manipulations from the situation and allows us to move forward. I expect that next week we will be able to make an appropriate decision that will allow us to renew the work of the BEB and will be a significant contribution to the positive reboot of relations between the state and business. - Svyrydenko reported.

Yesterday, July 31, Tsyvinskyi stated that the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to him the absence of grounds for not appointing him to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Tsyvinskyi reported that in response to his request, the SBU stated:

no request from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding his candidacy was received;

the entire check was conducted exclusively based on the appeal of the Head of the competition commission, Laura Stefan;

the letter referred to by the Cabinet of Ministers is dated June 30 – already after the completion of the competition, the commission's decision, and the transfer of documents to the Government;

there is no second copy of the letter.

After returning from the Cabinet of Ministers – it was destroyed.

"That is, there is no document that officially contains 'security risks' today," Tsyvinskyi stated.

The competition commission has identified a single candidate for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, became the winner. Regarding Tsyvinskyi's candidacy during the competition, the SBU expressed reservations – they indicated that his father has a Russian passport.

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of director of the BEB.

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BEB, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as the certification of BEB employees within a year after the appointment of the new director.

In addition, the election of the head of the BEB based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year is a condition of the extended financing program with the IMF.