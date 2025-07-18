$41.870.05
Beating of a mobilized person by a TCC employee: SBI commented on the incident

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

The court extended the pre-trial detention for the head of the Podilskyi district TCC and a soldier of the Shevchenkivskyi district TCC, who were involved in the beating of a mobilized person, which led to his death. Both defendants remain in custody.

Beating of a mobilized person by a TCC employee: SBI commented on the incident

Yesterday, July 17, the court extended the pre-trial detention of the head of the Podilskyi district TCC, who did not stop the actions of his subordinate, and a soldier of the Shevchenkivskyi district TCC and SP of Kyiv, who was involved in the brutal beating of a mobilized man, which led to his death.

Currently, both defendants are in custody, the SBI reported, writes UNN.

Details

SBI employees reported suspicions to the deputy head of the Podilskyi district TCC and SP and a soldier of the Shevchenkivskyi district TCC and SP of Kyiv. Both defendants are in custody, yesterday, July 17, the court extended the application of this preventive measure

- the report says.

As noted by the Bureau, "the deputy head of the Podilskyi district TCC and SP, who was directly in the bus and was responsible for transporting conscripts, did not react to the actions of his subordinate and did not stop the beating, having a real opportunity to do so."

Because of this, he is also a defendant in the case of the mobilized man's death.

Recall

According to the investigation materials, on May 7, 2025, a man was detained in Kyiv who was wanted by the TCC for violating military registration rules. He was promptly sent to the VVK, which found him fit for service.

The very next day, he was taken to a collection point in the Darnytskyi district, and on May 8, he was sent to one of the training centers. However, they refused to accept him there due to detected health problems - in particular, alcohol addiction, a hip injury, and varicose veins.

The man was returned to Kyiv. On May 9, he was included in another group of mobilized men and sent to another training center in the Lviv region. But even there, the man was not accepted for the same medical reasons.

As a result, he, along with other "unaccepted" individuals, was returning to the capital by bus.

During the return journey, he consumed alcohol, as stated – with the permission of servicemen, and began to behave aggressively, due to which a TCC soldier hit him in the face several times.

When he fell, the soldier used a taser and hit the man's head against the bus floor. The beating, according to investigators, occurred repeatedly throughout the entire journey to Kyiv.

Upon arrival, he was pulled out of the bus and thrown onto the asphalt. Only later did medics arrive, who pronounced him dead.

The forensic medical examination recorded severe injuries: broken ribs, damage to internal organs, as well as a combined craniothoracic injury - all of which led to his death.

On May 11, the suspect was charged under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code - exceeding military authority with the use of violence in a state of martial law, which led to grave consequences.

This article provides for 8 to 12 years of imprisonment.

The next day, the Pecherskyi District Court chose a preventive measure - detention for two months with detention in a guardhouse. And on July 2, the appellate court upheld this decision, rejecting the defense's appeal.

The accused's side requested house arrest, arguing the presence of a minor child, a sick mother, and health problems. However, on July 4, the court extended the term of detention until August 11.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
