Beating of cadet at training ground in Kirovohrad region: instructor faces up to 12 years in prison
The instructor of a training platoon has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. He beat a recruit with the butt of an assault rifle at the training ground, causing bodily injuries.
The instructor of the training platoon was notified of suspicion of abuse of power after he beat a recruit at the training ground. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Bureau of Investigation.
Details
The incident occurred in September 2024 during firearms training. A conflict arose between the instructor of the training platoon and one of the recruits, during which the serviceman hit the cadet with the butt of an assault rifle.
The cadet sustained moderate bodily injuries and was hospitalized. The next day, DBR investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years.
The platoon commander, who was present at the scene, did not take any measures to stop the beating, for which he received a suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - inaction of the military authorities, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Let's add
Currently, investigative actions are ongoing. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and temporary removal of suspects from their positions is being resolved. Procedural supervision is carried out by the Kropyvnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.
