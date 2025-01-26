Beating of a boy in Kyiv region: law enforcement officers initiate criminal proceedings

The police of the Kyiv region have opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a boy by teenagers in the Bucha district. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

The police of Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of hooliganism committed by teenagers in Bucha district. Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - committing hooliganism by a group of persons - the police said.

It is noted that the sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for up to four years.

Addendum

Yesterday, January 25, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region launched an investigation after discovering a video of a group of young men attacking a young man.