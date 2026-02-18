$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 6606 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 14903 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 12890 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 21192 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 18765 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16068 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20545 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23724 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17260 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18149 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.5m/s
78%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 13730 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 22891 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12605 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 9708 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15209 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 3286 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 14911 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15226 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 21195 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 56372 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 9734 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12624 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 21324 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 33833 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 28921 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

BBC says Trump failed to prove defamation in documentary against him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The British broadcaster BBC stated that Donald Trump failed to prove defamation in a documentary. The BBC intends to argue that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit should be dismissed.

BBC says Trump failed to prove defamation in documentary against him

The British broadcasting company BBC stated on Wednesday, February 18, that US President Donald Trump failed to prove that it defamed him in a documentary that was shown shortly before he won a second term in the White House. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a filing to a federal court in Miami, the BBC stated that it intends to argue that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit should be dismissed because he failed to articulate successful claims of defamation and violation of Florida's unfair trade practices law.

The BBC also stated that it plans to argue the court's lack of jurisdiction to hear Trump's case under Florida law, federal rules of civil procedure, and the Due Process Clause of the US Constitution. The broadcaster apologized to Trump for the editing.

Trump's lawyers have not yet responded to requests for comment. The BBC has until March 17 to formally respond to Trump's complaint, which he filed on December 15. The trial is scheduled for February 15, 2027.

Recall

The Director-General of the British public broadcasting company BBC, Tim Davie, and the Director-General of News, Deborah Turness, resigned due to a scandal involving the falsification of a speech by US President Donald Trump.

This happened after The Telegraph reported that the Panorama documentary misled viewers by "editing" Trump's speech.

Caroline Leavitt, Donald Trump's press secretary, called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine" after accusations of bias against the broadcaster. She stated that watching the BBC "ruins" her day, and taxpayers are "forced to pay for a left-wing propaganda machine."

BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit13.01.26, 20:30 • 3610 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Film
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Florida