BBC says Trump failed to prove defamation in documentary against him

The British broadcasting company BBC stated on Wednesday, February 18, that US President Donald Trump failed to prove that it defamed him in a documentary that was shown shortly before he won a second term in the White House. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a filing to a federal court in Miami, the BBC stated that it intends to argue that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit should be dismissed because he failed to articulate successful claims of defamation and violation of Florida's unfair trade practices law.

The BBC also stated that it plans to argue the court's lack of jurisdiction to hear Trump's case under Florida law, federal rules of civil procedure, and the Due Process Clause of the US Constitution. The broadcaster apologized to Trump for the editing.

Trump's lawyers have not yet responded to requests for comment. The BBC has until March 17 to formally respond to Trump's complaint, which he filed on December 15. The trial is scheduled for February 15, 2027.

Recall

The Director-General of the British public broadcasting company BBC, Tim Davie, and the Director-General of News, Deborah Turness, resigned due to a scandal involving the falsification of a speech by US President Donald Trump.

This happened after The Telegraph reported that the Panorama documentary misled viewers by "editing" Trump's speech.

Caroline Leavitt, Donald Trump's press secretary, called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine" after accusations of bias against the broadcaster. She stated that watching the BBC "ruins" her day, and taxpayers are "forced to pay for a left-wing propaganda machine."

