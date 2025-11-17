BBC determined to fight Trump's libel accusations

BBC Chairman Samir Shah stated that the company sees no grounds for a lawsuit from US President Donald Trump over the editing of his speech and is ready to defend its position if a lawsuit is filed. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Trump announced that he plans to sue the British broadcaster for $1 billion to $5 billion after the BBC edited excerpts of his January 6, 2021 speech, creating the impression that he was inciting violence during the Capitol riot.

BBC executives resign over Trump speech forgery scandal

I want to be absolutely frank with you – our position has not changed. There are no grounds for a defamation lawsuit, and we intend to fight it – said the head of the BBC.

He also noted the need to protect BBC funding and the interests of the British public.

Trump's press secretary called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine"

A third-party documentary showed excerpts of Trump's speech where he says, "We're going to the Capitol" and "fight like hell." In reality, these words were taken out of context – Trump was actually talking about supporting senators and congressmen.

Trump's lawyers plan to file a lawsuit in Florida, bypassing the UK due to the expiration of the filing deadline. In response, the BBC will likely argue that the program was not broadcast in the US and had no malicious intent to harm Trump's reputation.

BBC apologizes to Trump for speech montage, but refuses to pay $1 billion compensation