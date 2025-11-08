ukenru
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Trump's press secretary called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Caroline Leavitt, Donald Trump's press secretary, called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine" after the broadcaster was accused of bias. She stated that watching the BBC "ruins" her day and that taxpayers are "forced to pay for a left-wing propaganda machine."

Trump's press secretary called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine"

Donald Trump's press secretary, Caroline Leavitt, called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine" in a candid interview published after the broadcaster was accused of bias, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Caroline Leavitt, a senior White House official in the Trump administration, said that watching BBC broadcasts during trips to the UK "ruins" her day, adding that taxpayers are "forced to pay for a left-wing propaganda machine."

Leavitt's comments came after MPs said the corporation had "serious questions" about how the US president's speech was edited in a BBC Panorama documentary.

A document obtained by The Telegraph indicates that one of the current affairs program's episodes "completely misled" viewers by combining two parts of the speech.

In the program, Trump stated that on the day of the January 6, 2021 riots, he would go with his supporters to the Capitol, urging them to "fight like hell." However, a fragment where Trump called on those present to "peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard" was omitted from the speech.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Leavitt said: "This deliberately false, selectively edited BBC clip is further proof that this is completely, 100% fake news that should no longer be on the television screens of the great citizens of the United Kingdom.

"Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms, I lose my mind over their blatant propaganda and lies about the President of the United States and everything he is doing to make America better and the world safer."

"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself25.10.25, 14:20 • 89319 views

Additionally

Earlier, The Telegraph reported on an internal BBC document written by Michael Prescott, a former independent adviser to the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Council.

In the document, Prescott, among other things, draws attention to the editing of Trump's speech in the "Panorama" film, which was broadcast directly before last year's US elections.

The BBC, as Prescott noted, combined two different speeches by Trump on January 6, 2021, before some of his supporters attacked the US Capitol building. A part of his speech where he called on people to express their opinions "peacefully" was omitted.

The BBC said it does not comment on leaks but carefully considers feedback.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Film
Skirmishes
The Daily Telegraph
The Guardian
White House
Donald Trump
Great Britain
United States