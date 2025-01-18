Banker who “donated” to Russian army detained in Kyiv - SBU

The director of a department of one of Ukraine's largest banks who "donated" to the Russian army was detained in Kyiv, the SBU reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

SBU detained in Kyiv a high-ranking official involved in financing Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the case file, he was the director of the Information Systems Support Department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine. As the investigation established, the suspect regularly transferred his money to the needs of the Russian occupation groups - the SBU reported.

According to the SBU, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, the banker opened an account on one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

"Subsequently, the suspect used this platform to transfer funds to the digital wallets of racists. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the exact amount of his "donations," the statement said.

SBU officers documented the official's crimes and "detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

During the search of the detainee's home, a Russian passport, Russian rubles, mobile phones and a computer with evidence of the crimes were found.

The official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU exposes chief accountant of Ukrzaliznytsia who passed classified data to fsb