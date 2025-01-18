ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Banker who “donated” to Russian army detained in Kyiv - SBU

Kyiv

The SBU detained the director of a department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine, who “donated” to the Russian army. During the search, the SBU found a Russian passport and evidence of criminal activity.

The director of a department of one of Ukraine's largest banks who "donated" to the Russian army was detained in Kyiv, the SBU reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

SBU detained in Kyiv a high-ranking official involved in financing Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the case file, he was the director of the Information Systems Support Department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine. As the investigation established, the suspect regularly transferred his money to the needs of the Russian occupation groups

- the SBU reported.

According to the SBU, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, the banker opened an account on one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

"Subsequently, the suspect used this platform to transfer funds to the digital wallets of racists. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the exact amount of his "donations," the statement said.

SBU officers documented the official's crimes and "detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

During the search of the detainee's home, a Russian passport, Russian rubles, mobile phones and a computer with evidence of the crimes were found.

The official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU exposes chief accountant of Ukrzaliznytsia who passed classified data to fsb18.01.25, 00:19 • 87195 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising