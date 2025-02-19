Bank card payment failure occurred in the Kyiv metro: where it does not work

In Kyiv, bank card payments are not working at the stations of the red metro line from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna due to a technical failure, alternative payment methods are available, KCSA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to a technical malfunction, fare payment by bank card is temporarily unavailable at the turnstiles of some stations of the "red" metro line. We are talking about stations from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna," the message says.

From the Universytet station to the Lisova station, on the Blue and Green lines, the turnstiles are operating as usual.

At the same time, you can't pay for the fare:

transportation card;

QR code generated in the Kyiv Digital app;

a paper QR ticket.

"All other types of fare payment are operating as usual," the statement said.

Kyiv Metro specialists are working to fix the problem. We will inform you about the restoration of the possibility to pay for travel with a contactless bank card additionally.

