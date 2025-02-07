In Kyiv, the bridge near the Darnytsia metro station will be closed for reconstruction for almost a year

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100663 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104206 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127755 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161117 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Kyiv, the bridge near the Darnytsia metro station will be closed for reconstruction for almost a year

In Kyiv, the bridge near the Darnytsia metro station will be closed for reconstruction for almost a year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44204 views

The overpass near Darnytsia metro station will be closed for reconstruction from February 8 to November 30. For the first time in 60 years, it will be overhauled with complete dismantling of the structures.

In Kyiv, traffic on the overpass near the Darnytsia metro station is planned to be closed from February 8 to November 30 due to the start of reconstruction. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

Traffic on the overpass near Darnytsia metro station is scheduled to be closed from February 8 to November 30 due to the start of reconstruction,

- the statement said.

Details

The traffic restrictions are related to the start of the reconstruction of the overpass at the intersection of Budivelnykiv Street with Brovarskyi Avenue and the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line near Darnytsia metro station.

It is reported that the road builders will begin dismantling the structures of the overpass: dismantling the worn-out bridge deck, spans, supports and foundations.

The KCSA reminded that this overpass was put into operation in 1963 and has never been overhauled since then.

"Kyivavtodor notes that during the reconstruction period, traffic on the overpass will be carried out according to a temporary traffic management scheme agreed with the Kyiv Patrol Police Department.

Image

Additionally, drivers will be provided with warning signs with information about detouring the repair work area.

13.07.23, 18:58 • 394290 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

