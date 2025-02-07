In Kyiv, the bridge near the Darnytsia metro station will be closed for reconstruction for almost a year

In Kyiv, traffic on the overpass near the Darnytsia metro station is planned to be closed from February 8 to November 30 due to the start of reconstruction. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

Details

The traffic restrictions are related to the start of the reconstruction of the overpass at the intersection of Budivelnykiv Street with Brovarskyi Avenue and the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line near Darnytsia metro station.

It is reported that the road builders will begin dismantling the structures of the overpass: dismantling the worn-out bridge deck, spans, supports and foundations.

The KCSA reminded that this overpass was put into operation in 1963 and has never been overhauled since then.

"Kyivavtodor notes that during the reconstruction period, traffic on the overpass will be carried out according to a temporary traffic management scheme agreed with the Kyiv Patrol Police Department.

Additionally, drivers will be provided with warning signs with information about detouring the repair work area.