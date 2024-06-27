Baloha was released on bail for the mayor of Mukachevo
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Mukachevo, Andriy Baloha, who is suspected of selling a land plot at a lower price, was granted bail of 30 million hryvnias. Now he is to be released from custody.
According to a source of UNN, Baloha was released on bail and is now to be released from custody.
Addendum
On June 25, law enforcement officers detained Mukachevo Mayor Andiy Baloha and the head of the Mukachevo District Council Mykhailo Lanyo. They were found to be involved in corruption schemes during the sale of a land plot in the city center. UNN reported this with reference to the SBU.
On June 26, the officials were served with suspicion notices.
Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed preventive measures on Mukachevo Mayor Andriy Baloha, Mukachevo District Council Chairman Mykhailo Lan and the former head of the city council's Department of Communal Property and Land Relations, who are suspected of selling 3 hectares of communal land for nothing.
The mayor of Mukachevo and the head of the district council were taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million, and the former head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council was released on UAH 5 million bail.