Balcony with two women collapsed in Odesa: State Emergency Service reveals details

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

On Tuesday, November 25, a balcony collapsed in Odesa, with two women on it. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Details

The incident occurred in the Primorsky district of the city: a balcony on the third floor of one of the buildings collapsed. Two women, born in 1941 and 1969, were on it - they fell from the third to the second floor and were trapped.

Rescuers managed to free the women from under the rubble and handed them over to medics. Their health status is currently unknown.

The press service of the regional department of the State Emergency Service published photos and videos of the balcony collapse.

Recall

The day before, enemy drones attacked Odesa, power went out in several districts, and there were disruptions in the movement of electric transport.

UNN also reported that the information about a "Shahed" hitting a residential building in Odesa on the night of November 25 was false.