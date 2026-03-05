Bail posted for former SBU head in Zhytomyr region

Suspilne

Bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million was posted for Volodymyr Kompanychenko, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

The court confirmed that the funds were paid on Tuesday.

"Yes, the bail was posted on Tuesday," the court's press service reported.

Other details of the case are not specified in the report.

Recall

The court chose a preventive measure for the now ex-head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanychenko, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.

Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region after a corruption scandal