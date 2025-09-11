Bail of UAH 20 million posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK - SAPO

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC). This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

As of September 11, 2025, the defense provided the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office with supporting documents confirming the full payment of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, ex-deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, and the fulfillment by the person of all procedural obligations imposed by the court. - the statement says.

Addition

On October 4, 2024, Tetiana Krupa, an MSEC official, and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling over UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the ex-head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and a deputy of the regional council. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced Krupa's bail to UAH 130 million.

And on June 4 of the same year, the Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: Krupa remained in custody, but with bail of UAH 112 million until July 13, 2025.

Later, the HACC extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at UAH 56 million and a number of obligations if it was posted.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.