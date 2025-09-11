Bail of UAH 20 million posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK - SAPO

$41.210.09
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 11067 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 7874 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 6146 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12738 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12203 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14373 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13270 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13378 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14309 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Popular news
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponedSeptember 11, 06:49 AM • 6356 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meetingSeptember 11, 07:22 AM • 22920 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 21023 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 24214 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 4760 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 11068 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12739 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 24250 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 45324 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 105322 views
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 2508 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 24251 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 21049 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30599 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95274 views
Bail of UAH 20 million posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK - SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEK), posted bail of UAH 20 million. This occurred after the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the pre-trial restraint, reducing the bail amount.

Bail of UAH 20 million posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK - SAPO

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC). This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

As of September 11, 2025, the defense provided the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office with supporting documents confirming the full payment of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, ex-deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, and the fulfillment by the person of all procedural obligations imposed by the court.

- the statement says.

Addition

On October 4, 2024, Tetiana Krupa, an MSEC official, and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling over UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the ex-head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and a deputy of the regional council. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced Krupa's bail to UAH 130 million.

And on June 4 of the same year, the Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: Krupa remained in custody, but with bail of UAH 112 million until July 13, 2025.

Later, the HACC extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at UAH 56 million and a number of obligations if it was posted.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast