Cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for February 6

On Friday, February 6, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light snow will fall in Ukraine, except for the east, with rain in the west and southwest of the country, and ice in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, and during the day in some places in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. On the roads, except for the far south, there will be ice in places.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 3-8° below zero, in the western and most southern regions from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia and Crimea 6-11° above zero). - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Friday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -8°...-6°.

