Cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for February 6

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 24691 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 26322 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 24642 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 37561 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 72120 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30399 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 29010 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22645 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15427 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14959 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.1m/s
80%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and UkraineFebruary 5, 07:07 PM • 3964 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 11061 views
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 10219 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 3868 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideo11:37 PM • 4516 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 11131 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 24694 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 72122 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 71105 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 101064 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Abu Dhabi
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 9368 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 13322 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 22793 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 26447 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 55245 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Hill
The Washington Post

Cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for February 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On February 6, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, light snow, with rain in the west and southwest. Black ice on the roads, temperature down to -8°.

Cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for February 6

On Friday, February 6, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light snow will fall in Ukraine, except for the east, with rain in the west and southwest of the country, and ice in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, and during the day in some places in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. On the roads, except for the far south, there will be ice in places.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 3-8° below zero, in the western and most southern regions from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia and Crimea 6-11° above zero).

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Friday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -8°...-6°.

A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–801.02.26, 12:11 • 54424 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine