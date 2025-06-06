Bad weather left some residents without electricity in two regions, consumption at the seasonal level - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, bad weather has de-energized 36 settlements in two regions, it is worth shifting active energy consumption to the period from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, June 6, as of 9:30, its level was the same as the previous day - on Thursday.

Yesterday, June 5, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 1.2% higher than the maximum of the previous day - on Wednesday, June 4.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"It is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime today. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," the statement reads.

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain and thunderstorms) - as of the morning, 36 settlements in two regions were completely or partially de-energized. Oblenergo crews are already carrying out emergency recovery work to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.