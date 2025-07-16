$41.820.01
Bad weather left residents in two regions without electricity, consumption increased, no restrictions are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 5.1% due to heat and low efficiency of solar power plants. 8 settlements in two regions are without power due to bad weather.

Electricity consumption has increased. Bad weather has cut off power to 8 settlements in two regions. Electricity should be consumed rationally throughout the day. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, July 16, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 5.1% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason is hot weather throughout Ukraine. And also - high cloudiness and rain in some western regions, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," the company reported.

Yesterday, July 15, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency restoration work at energy facilities is ongoing. "Please, consume electricity rationally," NEC emphasized.

The Ministry of Energy noted that "all necessary measures are being applied to maintain stable operation of the energy system."

"As of July 16, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, wind gusts) - as of morning, 8 settlements in two regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are restoring damaged lines to power all subscribers as soon as possible.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
