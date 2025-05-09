$41.510.07
Bad weather left part of the residents in Odesa region without electricity, consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

Due to bad weather, 24 settlements in Odesa region are without electricity. Electricity consumption increased by 7.9%, Ukrainians are asked to postpone the use of powerful appliances to the night.

Electricity consumption has increased amid worsening weather. The bad weather has cut off power to 24 settlements in the Odesa region. If possible, you should not turn on powerful appliances at the same time until 22:00. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Friday, writes UNN.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy rain, gusts of wind), 24 settlements in the Odesa region were without power as of this morning. Oblenergo crews are already working to restore the damaged lines. All subscribers should be powered by the end of the day," the statement said.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. This is due to cloudy weather with precipitation in a significant part of Ukraine. This reduces the efficiency of household solar power plants and leads to a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general network," Ukrenergo said.

Today, May 9, as of 9:30, consumption, as indicated, was 7.9% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, May 8, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

Taking into account weather factors (high cloud cover and precipitation in many regions, which reduce the efficiency of solar power plants), there is a need for frugal electricity consumption. Please postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to nighttime hours today. If possible, do not turn on several appliances at the same time until 22:00

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

The situation in the energy system may change, the company said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyWeather and environment
Odesa Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
