Bad weather in Odesa region: more than 400 resilience points deployed in the region

Due to the bad weather, 415 "points of invincibility" have been deployed in Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Another 397 are ready to deploy if necessary, Kiper added.

The head of the regional administration informed that as of 08:00, 191 settlements in Odesa Oblast are still without electricity supply. DTEK's emergency crews continue to restore the power supply.

Gas, water, and heat supply is normal.

Special equipment is working on state and local roads.

"Once again, I ask drivers to refrain from traveling today unless there is an emergency," Kiper writes.

Traffic on the M-14 highway for trucks and buses is restored in Odesa region