Traffic on the M-14 highway for trucks and buses is restored in Odesa region

Traffic for trucks and buses on the M-14 highway (Odesa - Melitopol - Novoazovsk) is being restored in Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he clarified that traffic for trucks and buses on the M-13 - Kropyvnytskyi - Chisinau (from the border with Kirovohrad region to the border with Odesa region) remains restricted.

