Traffic on the M-14 highway for trucks and buses is restored in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa Regional State Administration reports that traffic for trucks and buses is open on the M-14 highway
Traffic for trucks and buses on the M-14 highway (Odesa - Melitopol - Novoazovsk) is being restored in Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
At the same time, he clarified that traffic for trucks and buses on the M-13 - Kropyvnytskyi - Chisinau (from the border with Kirovohrad region to the border with Odesa region) remains restricted.
Due to bad weather in Mykolaiv region, a number of roads have been closed to trucks and buses08.01.24, 19:22 • 30153 views