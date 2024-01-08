Due to bad weather in Mykolaiv region, a number of roads have been closed to trucks and buses

In the Mykolaiv region, due to bad weather , traffic for freight and passenger transport has been blocked on a number of highways. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, we are closing traffic for trucks and buses on the following sections of highways in Mykolaiv region:

- M-13 from Kropyvnytskyi to Chisinau (within our region)

- M-14 to Odesa

- H-11 to the Dnipro River

- H-14 to Kropyvnytskyi

- H-24 to Kyiv," Kim said.

In addition, according to the head of the UES, as of 18.00, 30.8 thousand consumers in Mykolaiv region are still without power.

"All services are working in an intensive mode, clearing and treating roads with anti-icing mixture. Take care and refrain from traveling!" Kim added.

The storm does not abate: in Ukraine, almost 160,000 consumers were left without electricity