What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The storm does not abate: in Ukraine, almost 160,000 consumers were left without electricity

The storm does not abate: in Ukraine, almost 160,000 consumers were left without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23798 views

Power engineers restored power supply to almost 18 thousand consumers in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky and Zaporizhzhya regions who were cut off due to bad weather

Power engineers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather and have already restored electricity supply to almost 18,000 consumers. However, due to bad weather in some regions, hundreds of settlements are still without electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

As of 4 p.m., power companies have restored electricity supply to nearly 18,000 consumers in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts who were cut off due to the weather.

However, due to the deteriorating weather conditions, more than 157 thousand consumers are left without electricity

Almost 170 units of equipment are working on the roads of Odesa region - Kiper08.01.24, 17:27 • 24376 views

In particular, electricity for almost 9 thousand subscribers in Kyiv region who were cut off due to bad weather. Also, the power was restored to subscribers who lost power due to bad weather in Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, power has been restored to almost 7,000 residents of 31 settlements. At the same time, another 48 settlements in the region remain without power due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Unfortunately, the bad weather is not letting up. Due to squally winds, frost, rain and snow, the power grids in the regions are heavily iced. As of 16:00, Odesa region is the most affected, with 279 settlements without power. 18 crews and 18 units of equipment are working to restore power supply

- summarized in the Ministry of Energy. 

In addition, 250 settlements are without electricity in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 70 emergency crews and 68 units of equipment are working. 

It is noted that another 237 settlements are disconnected in Mykolaiv region, 96 crews and the same number of vehicles are working. At the same time, in Kirovohrad region, 164 settlements are without power supply, 44 crews and 52 units have been deployed to eliminate the accidents.

Addendum

Ukrenergo reports a 13.4% increase in electricity consumption amid a sharp cold snap and calls on consumers to save energyto prevent overloading the system.

Recall

In the first week of 2024, DTEK power engineers restored electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. A total of 554 thousand families have received electricity again after the shelling

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising