Almost 170 units of equipment are working on the roads of Odesa region - Kiper

In Odesa region, 169 vehicles are operating on state and local roads. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that due to precipitation, a sharp drop in air temperature and wind gusts, traffic on the roads may be hampered. He urged residents of the region to refrain from traveling.

"130 units of special equipment have been deployed on national roads. Another 39 units are working on local roads. Sand and salt mixture is being treated, including bus routes and routes for evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid," said Kiper.

Hotline of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Odesa region: 050-41-71-750 067-575-68-86

Round-the-clock hotline of the Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development of Ukraine: +38 067 400 60 80