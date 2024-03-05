Baby dies in Lviv perinatal center: police launch investigation

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25775 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173353 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167413 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215569 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153776 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371342 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21167 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173353 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154802 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15254 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16255 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20140 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24876 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Baby dies in Lviv perinatal center: police launch investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25447 views

An investigation has been launched into the death of a baby in a perinatal center in Lviv. The child died on the fourth day after birth.

Baby dies in Lviv perinatal center: police launch investigation

An investigation has been launched into the death of an infant at the Lviv Perinatal Center in December 2023. This is stated in a statement by the Lviv Perinatal Center, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on December 8 last year, a pregnant woman 34 weeks pregnant with severe obstetric and concomitant pathology was admitted to the medical facility. The center stated that the woman was treated in accordance with established protocols.

A few hours after the hospitalization, doctors performed a cesarean section.

The medical team made every effort and used all available means to preserve the health and life of the patient and the child, but the newborn girl died on 12.12.23. An investigation was launched into the death of the infant

- the center said in a statement.

They also added that the center's staff is actively cooperating with the investigation.

Context

Earlier , the media wrote that the parents accused the doctors of negligence and filed a statement with the police.

After the birth, the baby's condition was assessed as optimal (7 points on the Apgar scale), but the girl died on the fourth day from an infectious disease.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv
