Baby dies in Lviv perinatal center: police launch investigation

An investigation has been launched into the death of an infant at the Lviv Perinatal Center in December 2023. This is stated in a statement by the Lviv Perinatal Center, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on December 8 last year, a pregnant woman 34 weeks pregnant with severe obstetric and concomitant pathology was admitted to the medical facility. The center stated that the woman was treated in accordance with established protocols.

A few hours after the hospitalization, doctors performed a cesarean section.

The medical team made every effort and used all available means to preserve the health and life of the patient and the child, but the newborn girl died on 12.12.23. An investigation was launched into the death of the infant - the center said in a statement.

They also added that the center's staff is actively cooperating with the investigation.

Context

Earlier , the media wrote that the parents accused the doctors of negligence and filed a statement with the police.

After the birth, the baby's condition was assessed as optimal (7 points on the Apgar scale), but the girl died on the fourth day from an infectious disease.