Azerbaijan reported shelling of their positions by Armenia, Yerevan denies
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative for a joint investigation of the incidents.
On the morning of March 16, the armed forces of Armenia opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reports UNN.
Details
According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the shelling was carried out from positions located in the direction of the village of Dig of the Gorusky district of Armenia.
On March 16, at about 09:45, units of the armed forces of Armenia from positions located in the direction of the village of Dig of the Gorusky district, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from small arms
At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied this statement.
The message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly on March 16 at about 09:45 units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located on the southeastern section of the border zone is not true
In addition, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia recalled that the Prime Minister's Office of the country proposed to create a joint mechanism between Armenia and Azerbaijan to investigate cases of violation of the ceasefire regime or information about such violations. However, according to Yerevan, Azerbaijan has not yet responded to this initiative.
Let us remind you
On March 13, Azerbaijan and Armenia completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement, which concerned the last two unresolved points.