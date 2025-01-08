Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Kazan “indefinitely”

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights from Baku to Kazan and back "for an indefinite period", UNN reports , citing the company's announcement.

"Due to the recent regular closure of the airspace over the Russian city of Kazan, AZAL is suspending all flights on the Baku-Kazan-Baku route indefinitely to ensure flight safety," the statement said.

Passengers of AZAL flights to/from the specified city who cannot use the airline's services due to the current situation have the opportunity to receive a full refund without penalties or rebook their tickets.

Ukraine to share intelligence on Azerbaijan Airlines crash with partners

The airline assured that it continues to closely monitor the current situation and will inform passengers of any changes.

Recall

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on the morning of December 25. 38 people were killed. The airliner was damaged by elements of an anti-aircraft missile in the sky over Grozny.

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Moscow until the end of March amid a plane crash

AZAL had previously suspended flights to ten Russian cities - Grozny, Makhachkala, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Vladikavkaz, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saratov, Ufa, and Volgograd.

Other foreign airlines also began canceling flights to Russia: FlyDubai, Qazaq Air and El Al.