Axios: US Republicans are secretly preparing for a shutdown

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88527 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108978 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155682 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251607 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165670 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148367 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36614 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70871 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70871 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38755 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38755 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32201 views

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64772 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64772 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251607 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251607 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225006 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225006 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88533 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64785 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64785 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70891 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113181 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113181 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114066 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114066 views
Axios: US Republicans are secretly preparing for a shutdown

Axios: US Republicans are secretly preparing for a shutdown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29742 views

Members of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party now expect a government shutdown, as Congress has not yet agreed on a budget by March 1.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives "have moved from an optimistic cautious stance behind closed doors to expectations of a government shutdown," Axios reports, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

On February 15, the Chamber went on vacation, which will continue until next Wednesday, February 28.

One of the newspaper's sources said that Congress is either "close to a deal" on the draft budget or "it's about to break down.

People anticipate a government shutdown, even if it lasts only a few days

said another unnamed GOP source.

A partial government shutdown will occur if no budget or spending cuts are adopted by March 1. If they are not approved by March 8, a full government shutdown will begin on that day.

Congress has been unable to agree on a draft budget for fiscal year 2024 since the end of September 2023. Congressmen have already passed bills on temporary funding for government agencies three times. The last time, US President Joe Biden signed the law on temporary government funding on January 19, and it is valid until March.

US House of Representatives adjourns until February 2816.02.24, 04:09 • 72450 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

