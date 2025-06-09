Automakers are in "complete panic" due to the situation on the rare earth metals market

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7170 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 15863 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15647 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33333 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 25900 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 28972 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87509 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77078 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45963 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46318 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33333 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87509 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111366 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 98983 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29121 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52039 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77078 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110629 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132861 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Automakers are in "complete panic" due to the situation on the rare earth metals market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

Automakers are facing disruptions in the supply of magnets due to export restrictions from China. Factories may stop in July, companies are looking for alternative sources and technologies.

Automakers are in "complete panic" due to the situation on the rare earth metals market

Global automakers are facing critical challenges due to disruptions in the supply of rare earth magnets, which are key to the production of electric motors. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Frank Eckard, CEO of Magnosphere in Troisdorf, Germany, he has received a flood of calls in recent weeks.

Annoyed automakers and parts suppliers are desperately looking for alternative sources of magnets, which are in short supply due to China's export restrictions

– writes Reuters.

Some told Eckard that their factories could be idle until mid-July without backup supplies of magnets.

The entire automotive industry is in a panic. They are willing to pay any price

said the CEO of Magnosphere.

The reason for this reaction was new restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets from China, which significantly complicated the work of automakers around the world.

Export controls from China create additional administrative hurdles. We are working on it, but problems remain, said Ford Motor Company CFO Sherry House.

Against the background of these events, companies are taking urgent measures - from finding new suppliers to investing in alternative technologies to reduce dependence on the Chinese market.

Let us remind you

China's decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets has overturned supply chains, which are key to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.

This move underscores China's dominance in the critical mineral industry and is seen by China as leverage in its ongoing trade war with US President Donald Trump.

As UNN reported, leading trade representatives from the US and China plan to hold new talks in London. This gives hope that the world's two largest economies will be able to defuse tensions over China's dominance in the rare earth minerals industry

Additionally

Rare earth metals, including neodymium and praseodymium, are critical for the production of permanent magnets used in electric motors. These materials ensure the compactness, power and efficiency of motors in most modern electric vehicles, making them indispensable in the production chains of the automotive industry.

The US and China will resume trade talks focusing on the export of rare earth metals08.06.25, 22:50 • 4016 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
China
United States
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9