Australian Labor Market Strengthens: Employment Growth and Chances of Rate Cuts

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1440 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8194 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11780 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15335 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21617 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37199 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49086 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64463 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83046 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113437 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5m/s
34%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
Publications

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12682 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83046 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84308 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96090 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 224674 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2460 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13902 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110928 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53317 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53029 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Australian Labor Market Strengthens: Employment Growth and Chances of Rate Cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2578 views

The Australian labor market showed recovery in March, with the unemployment rate at 4.1%. The RBA may cut rates as early as May amid global uncertainty.

Australian Labor Market Strengthens: Employment Growth and Chances of Rate Cuts

The Australian labor market in March showed a recovery after the February decline, which signaled its stability against the backdrop of global economic instability. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to official data, the number of employees increased by more than 32,000 people, although analysts expected a slightly higher increase – about 40,000.

Despite this, the unemployment rate remained lower than forecast – 4.1% instead of the expected 4.2%, which coincides with the level recorded in the same period last year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, which currently maintains the key interest rate at 4.1%, had not previously planned any changes in policy. However, the increasing risks of a global slowdown and signs of a decrease in inflationary pressure may push the regulator to lower the rate as early as May. Markets have actually taken into account the probability of such a step, even allowing for a decrease of 0.5 percentage points if external factors worsen.

Analysts, including Tony Sycamore from IG, point to the unexpected viability of the Australian labor market, but add that against the background of global uncertainty and gradual weakening of inflation, a gradual easing of monetary policy seems logical.

The next RBA meeting is scheduled for May 19–20. By this time, the bank will receive updated data on inflation and April employment. Experts expect that these indicators will additionally confirm the return of inflation to the target range of 2–3%.

It is worth noting that despite the increase in employment, the total number of hours worked in March decreased by 0.3%. This is partly due to bad weather in some regions of the country. At the same time, the level of population participation in the labor market increased to 66.8%.

How the labor market is changing in 2025: key trends11.02.25, 12:46 • 104087 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
Australia
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98