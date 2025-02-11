ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73052 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96871 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121844 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101959 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156534 views

How the labor market is changing in 2025: key trends

How the labor market is changing in 2025: key trends

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103749 views

Ukrainians spend an average of 78 days looking for a job, with Lviv being the fastest to find a job. Employers increasingly value soft skills and offer 6.3 thousand vacancies for remote work.

Ukrainians spend an average of 78 days looking for a job, but this period varies significantly by region. At the same time, employers increasingly value soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking, and teamwork. This was told to a journalist of UNN by the State Employment Center.

In 2024, the average employment period in Ukraine was 78 days. However, in some regions, this figure was much lower. For example, residents of Lviv region were the fastest to find a job, where it took an average of 43 days to find a job. In Kyiv, this period was 53 days, in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 61 days, in Zaporizhzhia region - 62 days, and in Zakarpattia region - 64 days

- said the State Employment Service. 

These differences are explained by the number of available vacancies, business activity, and the adaptability of the labor market in each region. In large cities, there are more job opportunities, so the average search time is shorter.

Ukraine is winning the economic war against Russia - The Economist19.12.24, 15:15 • 16322 views

The labor market is changing, and in addition to professional knowledge, employees are increasingly expected to have developed communication and analytical skills.

Experts divide skills into two categories:

- Hard skills are specific knowledge and skills required for a particular job. For example, programming, foreign language skills, working with technology, or accounting.

- Soft skills are communication abilities that help you work in a team, make decisions, and interact effectively with people.

During the war and crisis, employers began to pay special attention to soft skills. Now it is important that employees know how to:

- present their ideas and negotiate;

- think critically and analyze information;

- listen and understand others, accept feedback;

- take responsibility and resolve conflicts;

- work in a team and achieve goals.

These skills have become key, as they allow employees to quickly adapt to new conditions and find non-standard solutions in difficult situations.

Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service07.02.25, 11:26 • 37034 views

The popularity of remote work grew during the pandemic, and the war has made it even more relevant. Flexible schedules and remote employment allow businesses to maintain their operations even in unstable conditions and help people combine work with study or family care

- said the employment center.

As of February 5, 2025, more than 6.3 thousand offers for remote work were posted on the Unified Job Portal.

The greatest demand for remote workers is in the industries:

- IT and programming

- Marketing and advertising

- Education and science

- Design

- Law and media

Remote work has become a good alternative for those who want to avoid daily commuting or work from any part of the country.

Not everyone can compete on equal terms in the labor market. The most difficult to find a job are those who have the most difficulties:

- people with disabilities;

- combatants;

- young people with no work experience;

- internally displaced persons;

- parents raising young children.

The state has developed other conditions for them.

Recall

The labor market in Ukraine is changing, as demand for workers is growing, women are mastering "male" professions, and the number of working teenagers is increasing. 

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
the-economistThe Economist
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

