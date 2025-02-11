How the labor market is changing in 2025: key trends

Ukrainians spend an average of 78 days looking for a job, but this period varies significantly by region. At the same time, employers increasingly value soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking, and teamwork. This was told to a journalist of UNN by the State Employment Center.

In 2024, the average employment period in Ukraine was 78 days. However, in some regions, this figure was much lower. For example, residents of Lviv region were the fastest to find a job, where it took an average of 43 days to find a job. In Kyiv, this period was 53 days, in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 61 days, in Zaporizhzhia region - 62 days, and in Zakarpattia region - 64 days - said the State Employment Service.

These differences are explained by the number of available vacancies, business activity, and the adaptability of the labor market in each region. In large cities, there are more job opportunities, so the average search time is shorter.

The labor market is changing, and in addition to professional knowledge, employees are increasingly expected to have developed communication and analytical skills.

Experts divide skills into two categories:

- Hard skills are specific knowledge and skills required for a particular job. For example, programming, foreign language skills, working with technology, or accounting.

- Soft skills are communication abilities that help you work in a team, make decisions, and interact effectively with people.

During the war and crisis, employers began to pay special attention to soft skills. Now it is important that employees know how to:

- present their ideas and negotiate;

- think critically and analyze information;

- listen and understand others, accept feedback;

- take responsibility and resolve conflicts;

- work in a team and achieve goals.

These skills have become key, as they allow employees to quickly adapt to new conditions and find non-standard solutions in difficult situations.

The popularity of remote work grew during the pandemic, and the war has made it even more relevant. Flexible schedules and remote employment allow businesses to maintain their operations even in unstable conditions and help people combine work with study or family care - said the employment center.

As of February 5, 2025, more than 6.3 thousand offers for remote work were posted on the Unified Job Portal.

The greatest demand for remote workers is in the industries:

- IT and programming

- Marketing and advertising

- Education and science

- Design

- Law and media

Remote work has become a good alternative for those who want to avoid daily commuting or work from any part of the country.

Not everyone can compete on equal terms in the labor market. The most difficult to find a job are those who have the most difficulties:

- people with disabilities;

- combatants;

- young people with no work experience;

- internally displaced persons;

- parents raising young children.

The state has developed other conditions for them.

