Austin brought to Kyiv an announcement of new $400 million aid package for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinbrought to Kyiv an announcement about a new $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin brought to Kyiv an announcement about a significant package of defense aid to Ukraine worth 400 million dollars, noted Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin, UNN writes.
Details
"Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Kyiv to meet with President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Umerov. He brought with him a promise of $400 million in weapons. This is Austin’s 3rd trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022," the Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin wrote in X.
According to the journalist, "today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. (...) This PDA package, which has an estimated value of $400 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: munitions for rocket systems and artillery; mortar systems and rounds; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," Griffin wrote.
