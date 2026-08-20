August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's Day

On August 20, the world observes an important date, namely International Medical Transportation Day; at the same time, World Lazy Day and Lemonade Day are celebrated, while Hungary celebrates Saint Stephen's Day. According to the new calendar, believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Samuel, UNN writes.

International Medical Transportation Day

A special commemorative date dedicated to employees of emergency medical services, emergency evacuation teams, and crews of specialized transport. The purpose of this day is to emphasize the vital role of the rapid and safe transportation of patients in critical conditions, as well as to honor the drivers, paramedics, and medical workers who save lives on the road every day.

World Mosquito Day

This day is observed annually on August 20 to commemorate the discovery made by British physician Sir Ronald Ross in 1897, when he proved that malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes.

The main purpose of this date is to raise public awareness of the dangers of tropical diseases transmitted by these parasites and to remind people of the importance of prevention. Every year, as part of this day, international organizations publish reports on progress in the fight against malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Four countries experience outbreaks of incurable mosquito-borne disease: CDC warns travelers

Saint Stephen's Day in Hungary

This is the country's most important national holiday, dedicated to the memory of King Stephen I, who united the Hungarian tribes and founded a Christian state at the turn of the 10th and 11th centuries.

Celebrations in Budapest and other cities are traditionally accompanied by large-scale historical reenactments, a ceremonial flag-raising, and performances by military bands. Festive fairs also officially present Hungary's "cake of the year," whose recipe is kept secret until the holiday itself

World Lazy Day

This unofficial holiday originated in Colombia in 1984 as a kind of extremely amusing protest against excessive workaholism and the exhausting pursuit of productivity. Its main purpose is to give people the opportunity to legally stop, take a break from their daily routine, and reduce accumulated stress.

On this day, in many countries, it is customary to arrange a "day of calm," giving up urgent work tasks in favor of sleep, reading, or relaxation. Psychologists emphasize that such breaks are vital for preventing professional burnout and restoring the nervous system.

How to prepare child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic

National Honey Pie Day

A popular gastronomic holiday dedicated to traditional baked goods made with natural honey. On this day, bakers and confectioners around the world prepare signature pies and remind people of the importance of protecting bees for the planet's ecosystem.

According to culinary traditions, honey is not only a natural sweetener but also an ingredient that keeps baked goods soft for several days longer.

National Lemonade Day

A popular unofficial and very positive holiday dedicated to a favorite summer refreshing drink. In many countries, especially the United States and Canada, this day is also used for educational initiatives: children and teenagers are taught to launch their first small businesses by selling lemonade on the street, developing entrepreneurship and charitable-giving skills.

Turkey suspends lemon exports abroad

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Samuel

According to the new calendar, August 20 commemorates the memory of the prominent Old Testament prophet and the last judge of Israel, who lived in the 11th century BCE. According to biblical accounts, he anointed the first two kings of Israel—Saul and David—to the throne.

In folk tradition, this day was considered special for good beginnings and also symbolized the completion of summer fieldwork and preparation for autumn.

For those who follow the old (Julian) calendar: August 20 commemorates the memory of Venerable Pimen the Much-Ailing and Holy Martyr Marinus. In popular tradition, this day was called "Marina-Pimena" and was associated with the end of the raspberry harvest and signs of autumn's early arrival.

Switzerland will provide Ukraine with $730,000 for the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra