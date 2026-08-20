August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's Day

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 12030 views
In Kyiv, death toll from Russia's massive attack has risen to 15
09:12 AM • 11236 views
Border guards shot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun during the attackPhoto
08:32 AM • 11028 views
U.S. national debt exceeds $40 trillion for the first time - Reuters
07:23 AM • 17095 views
Due to Russian attacks, parts of Kyiv and six regions without power; line to Zaporizhzhia NPP de-energized
06:05 AM • 21189 views
Russian attack on police in Zhytomyr: 3 dead and 53 injured so farPhotoVideo
05:20 AM • 17016 views
Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12PhotoVideo
August 20, 04:31 AM • 20786 views
The NBU terminated the powers of the chair of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank
August 20, 01:53 AM • 29115 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injuredPhotoVideo
August 19, 10:05 PM • 38200 views
Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged
August 19, 08:59 PM • 37036 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
6.1m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risenAugust 20, 12:41 AM • 26191 views
A man was killed in Brovary district in a strike on an industrial facilityAugust 20, 01:18 AM • 15415 views
Putin found a positive aspect in Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries — ISWAugust 20, 02:27 AM • 13855 views
August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's DayAugust 20, 03:00 AM • 9110 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attackAugust 20, 03:30 AM • 12166 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 53784 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 76944 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 64881 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 76137 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 73112 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 52019 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 74025 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 109407 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 113147 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 119499 views
Actual
Financial Times
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9632 views

August 20 marks Medical Transport Day, World Mosquito Day, and National Lemonade and Honey Cake Day. Hungary celebrates Saint Stephen's Day, while believers honor the Prophet Samuel.

August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's Day

On August 20, the world observes an important date, namely International Medical Transportation Day; at the same time, World Lazy Day and Lemonade Day are celebrated, while Hungary celebrates Saint Stephen's Day. According to the new calendar, believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Samuel, UNN writes.

International Medical Transportation Day

A special commemorative date dedicated to employees of emergency medical services, emergency evacuation teams, and crews of specialized transport. The purpose of this day is to emphasize the vital role of the rapid and safe transportation of patients in critical conditions, as well as to honor the drivers, paramedics, and medical workers who save lives on the road every day.

World Mosquito Day

This day is observed annually on August 20 to commemorate the discovery made by British physician Sir Ronald Ross in 1897, when he proved that malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes.

The main purpose of this date is to raise public awareness of the dangers of tropical diseases transmitted by these parasites and to remind people of the importance of prevention. Every year, as part of this day, international organizations publish reports on progress in the fight against malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Four countries experience outbreaks of incurable mosquito-borne disease: CDC warns travelers10.12.25, 08:54 • 6382 views

Saint Stephen's Day in Hungary

This is the country's most important national holiday, dedicated to the memory of King Stephen I, who united the Hungarian tribes and founded a Christian state at the turn of the 10th and 11th centuries.

Celebrations in Budapest and other cities are traditionally accompanied by large-scale historical reenactments, a ceremonial flag-raising, and performances by military bands. Festive fairs also officially present Hungary's "cake of the year," whose recipe is kept secret until the holiday itself

World Lazy Day

This unofficial holiday originated in Colombia in 1984 as a kind of extremely amusing protest against excessive workaholism and the exhausting pursuit of productivity. Its main purpose is to give people the opportunity to legally stop, take a break from their daily routine, and reduce accumulated stress.

On this day, in many countries, it is customary to arrange a "day of calm," giving up urgent work tasks in favor of sleep, reading, or relaxation. Psychologists emphasize that such breaks are vital for preventing professional burnout and restoring the nervous system.

How to prepare child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic17.08.26, 12:18 • 17579 views

National Honey Pie Day

A popular gastronomic holiday dedicated to traditional baked goods made with natural honey. On this day, bakers and confectioners around the world prepare signature pies and remind people of the importance of protecting bees for the planet's ecosystem.

According to culinary traditions, honey is not only a natural sweetener but also an ingredient that keeps baked goods soft for several days longer.

National Lemonade Day 

A popular unofficial and very positive holiday dedicated to a favorite summer refreshing drink. In many countries, especially the United States and Canada, this day is also used for educational initiatives: children and teenagers are taught to launch their first small businesses by selling lemonade on the street, developing entrepreneurship and charitable-giving skills.

Turkey suspends lemon exports abroad07.04.25, 13:48 • 9093 views

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Samuel 

According to the new calendar, August 20 commemorates the memory of the prominent Old Testament prophet and the last judge of Israel, who lived in the 11th century BCE. According to biblical accounts, he anointed the first two kings of Israel—Saul and David—to the throne.

In folk tradition, this day was considered special for good beginnings and also symbolized the completion of summer fieldwork and preparation for autumn.

For those who follow the old (Julian) calendar: August 20 commemorates the memory of Venerable Pimen the Much-Ailing and Holy Martyr Marinus. In popular tradition, this day was called "Marina-Pimena" and was associated with the end of the raspberry harvest and signs of autumn's early arrival.

Switzerland will provide Ukraine with $730,000 for the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra16.08.26, 15:48 • 4604 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCulture
Colombia
Canada
United States
Hungary
Budapest