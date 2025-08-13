$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
August 12, 11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 03:14 PM
August 13: Ukraine to be gripped by 30-degree heat: weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Forecasters predict dry, sunny weather and a gradual increase in heat. In the south and Zakarpattia, temperatures will rise to +30°C, and by the end of the week, hot days will cover most regions.

On Wednesday, August 13, forecasters predict dry, sunny weather in Ukraine and a gradual increase in heat. Thermometers in the southern regions and Transcarpathia will rise to +30 °C, and by the end of the week, hot days will cover most regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, in most regions, the air will warm up to 23-28 degrees.

Only in the south of Ukraine and in Transcarpathia, where it will be warmer at night – 14-19 degrees, hot weather is expected during the day with a temperature of 27-32 above zero.

In the Kyiv region, forecasters predict variable cloudiness, the day will pass without precipitation. The wind will be north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day in Kyiv region will be 23-28 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv, it will be 25-27 above zero during the day.

International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day: what else is celebrated on August 1313.08.25, 04:25 • 522 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv