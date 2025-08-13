August 13: Ukraine to be gripped by 30-degree heat: weather forecast

On Wednesday, August 13, forecasters predict dry, sunny weather in Ukraine and a gradual increase in heat. Thermometers in the southern regions and Transcarpathia will rise to +30 °C, and by the end of the week, hot days will cover most regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, in most regions, the air will warm up to 23-28 degrees.

Only in the south of Ukraine and in Transcarpathia, where it will be warmer at night – 14-19 degrees, hot weather is expected during the day with a temperature of 27-32 above zero.

In the Kyiv region, forecasters predict variable cloudiness, the day will pass without precipitation. The wind will be north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day in Kyiv region will be 23-28 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv, it will be 25-27 above zero during the day.

