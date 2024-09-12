Explosion reported in Odesa amid air raid alert

An explosion was heard in Odesa. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the south, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard in Odesa," Suspilne reports.

"Odesa and the district, take cover! Missile danger!" Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, wrote on Telegram.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the south. Odesa Mayor Trukhanov also warned of a "threat of ballistic missiles from Crimea.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the possible operation of air defense against a reconnaissance drone in Odesa region.

An air raid alert is in effect in Odesa region and several others.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs