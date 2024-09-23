ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
AUCC denies rumors of alleged beating of language inspector in Ivano-Frankivsk

AUCC denies rumors of alleged beating of language inspector in Ivano-Frankivsk

The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied rumors about the beating of a “language inspector” in Ivano-Frankivsk. The police confirmed that there were no reports of language-related crimes in the city.

A report is being spread on social media about the alleged beating of a man who became a "language inspector" in Ivano-Frankivsk, but it is fake. This was reported by the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Having verified the information with the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Center reports that there have been no recent reports of any crimes committed on the basis of language in the city,

- the statement said.

Details

Such fakes are actively spread by Russian propaganda to create the illusion of a split in Ukrainian society over the language issue.

It is also worth noting that the initiative on "language inspectors" is not working, it was only voiced at the level of an idea, which was used by Russian propaganda,

- summarized in the CPA.

