AUCC denies rumors of alleged beating of language inspector in Ivano-Frankivsk

A report is being spread on social media about the alleged beating of a man who became a "language inspector" in Ivano-Frankivsk, but it is fake. This was reported by the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Having verified the information with the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Center reports that there have been no recent reports of any crimes committed on the basis of language in the city, - the statement said.

Details

Such fakes are actively spread by Russian propaganda to create the illusion of a split in Ukrainian society over the language issue.

It is also worth noting that the initiative on "language inspectors" is not working, it was only voiced at the level of an idea, which was used by Russian propaganda, - summarized in the CPA.

