russia is looking for ways to get new weapons: the center for international affairs explains shoigu's visit to iran

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146718 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148536 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55183 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 45329 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73125 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 46653 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 42626 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207782 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158131 views
russia is looking for ways to get new weapons: the center for international affairs explains shoigu's visit to iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18170 views

Shoigu's visit to Iran may indicate that Russia is looking for new weapons. Western media report that Iran may provide ballistic missiles in exchange for Russian aircraft or nuclear technology.

The visit of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to Iran may indicate that Russia is looking for ways to obtain new weapons from its allies. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Iran for the second time in two months. Shortly before that, he visited North Korea and Syria. Such diplomatic activity may indicate that Russia is looking for ways to obtain new weapons from its allies

- the statement said.

The CPA notes that although Iran denies any fact of providing Russia with weapons, Western media recently reported that it provided Russia with about 200 ballistic missiles, and in exchange for this, the country seeks to acquire Russian Su-35 aircraft or expand cooperation on the creation of nuclear weapons.

Against the backdrop of this information, the United States and the United Kingdom expressed fears that Russia is already sharing technologies and information with Iran to create weapons of mass destruction

- the Center added.

Recall

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit. He has already met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

