russia is looking for ways to get new weapons: the center for international affairs explains shoigu's visit to iran

The visit of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to Iran may indicate that Russia is looking for ways to obtain new weapons from its allies. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Iran for the second time in two months. Shortly before that, he visited North Korea and Syria. Such diplomatic activity may indicate that Russia is looking for ways to obtain new weapons from its allies - the statement said.

The CPA notes that although Iran denies any fact of providing Russia with weapons, Western media recently reported that it provided Russia with about 200 ballistic missiles, and in exchange for this, the country seeks to acquire Russian Su-35 aircraft or expand cooperation on the creation of nuclear weapons.

Against the backdrop of this information, the United States and the United Kingdom expressed fears that Russia is already sharing technologies and information with Iran to create weapons of mass destruction - the Center added.

Recall

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit. He has already met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.