Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusives
Attempt #2: ARMA announced a new competition for selecting a manager for the Gulliver Shopping Mall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

ARMA has re-announced the competition for selecting a manager for the Gulliver Shopping Mall. The minimum income must be over 17 million UAH, over 70% of the profit will go to the budget; the previous competition rejected all candidates due to checks.

Attempt #2: ARMA announced a new competition for selecting a manager for the Gulliver Shopping Mall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has re-announced a competition for selecting a manager for the capital's shopping and entertainment center "Gulliver". This was reported by the head of the agency, Olena Duma, writes UNN.

She noted that the asset has already been put up on Prozorro. The minimum expected income is over 17 million hryvnias, and the manager will be obliged to pay over 70% of the profit to the state budget. 

We will not allow entities connected with former owners or affiliated with the Russian Federation to manage seized assets. All participants undergo strict checks for integrity and compliance with qualification requirements. The competition is not a lottery, but a serious selection process, where every document and every detail matters.

- emphasized the head of ARMA.

Olena Duma complained that the previous competition was accompanied by information attacks and a lawsuit from the owner to protect honor and dignity. Therefore, she called on representatives of the media and the public to join in controlling the conduct of the competition in order to "protect the interests of the state."

Recall

ARMA announced the first competition for selecting a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping mall on October 30. Three companies participated in it, including "Alakor City" LLC. A number of media outlets reported on this company's ties to Russians and the entourage of former president Petro Poroshenko.

UNN journalists conducted their own investigation, which confirmed these assumptions. The owner of "Alakor City" is businessman Dmytro Adamovskyi - the son of the scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovskyi. Although Adamovskyi Jr. now positions himself as an honest citizen of Canada, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He likely obtained the passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.

In addition, as it turned out, "Alakor City" LLC has significant financial problems. As стало відомо from the data of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine demands that the company pay over 66 million hryvnias to the budget. Eventually, ARMA rejected all candidates who applied for management of the mentioned asset.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Petro Poroshenko
Canada
