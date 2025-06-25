$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: 5 injured, housing, cars and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

Five people were injured as a result of 469 enemy strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on June 24, including Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka and Polohy districts. 23 reports of property damage were recorded, including housing and cars.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: 5 injured, housing, cars and infrastructure damaged

Five people were injured in enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day of June 24, the occupiers launched 469 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, and carried out 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novohryhorivka, Novopavlivka, and Solodke. In addition:

  • 300 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne;
    • 5 MLRS attacks covered Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka;
      • 152 artillery shellings hit the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

        23 reports were received about the destruction of housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities

        - Fedorov said.

        He also showed what private houses in Zaporizhzhia look like after the night attack by the Russians.

        Recall

        On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured. The enemy targeted the private sector. Houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

        Russian drones attacked an oblenergo brigade in Zaporizhzhia, one injured24.06.25, 14:26 • 1980 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia
