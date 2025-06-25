Attack on Zaporizhzhia: 5 injured, housing, cars and infrastructure damaged
Five people were injured as a result of 469 enemy strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on June 24, including Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka and Polohy districts. 23 reports of property damage were recorded, including housing and cars.
Five people were injured in enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, in total, during the day of June 24, the occupiers launched 469 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, and carried out 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novohryhorivka, Novopavlivka, and Solodke. In addition:
- 300 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne;
- 5 MLRS attacks covered Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka;
- 152 artillery shellings hit the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
23 reports were received about the destruction of housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities
He also showed what private houses in Zaporizhzhia look like after the night attack by the Russians.
Recall
On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured. The enemy targeted the private sector. Houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.
