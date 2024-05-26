Attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: three dead have been identified

The Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv claimed the lives of 12 people, and 16 people are missing. Biological samples have been taken from 10 citizens and their relatives who have already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified.

UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It took more than 16 hours to extinguish a fire in a Kharkiv construction hypermarket caused by targeted Russian strikes. The fire spread over 13 thousand square meters. Thanks to the continuous heroic work of the rescuers, the fire was completely extinguished - the message says.

Russian shelling reportedly killed 12 peopleand injured 43 others.

16 people are considered missing.

The headquarters of the police investigation department and a forensic laboratory are working at the scene. Biological samples were taken from 10 citizens and relatives who have already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified. Identification of the bodies is ongoing - the statement said.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can contact the headquarters of the investigation department or call 102.

I urge first-line relatives to submit DNA samples to speed up the identification process - the SES added.

Addendum

On Saturday afternoon, May 25, Russia struck the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv with aerial munitions. On the same day, in the evening , Russian troops struck the city center.