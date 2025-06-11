Attack on people with a combat grenade in Kyiv region: the attacker faces life imprisonment In the Kyiv region, the attacker who threw a combat grenade at people faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. On June 7, in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, an unknown person threw a grenade at a group of people. As a result of the explosion, five local residents, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured. The police quickly identified and detained the perpetrator. He turned out to be a 50-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, the attacker had been in conflict with the victims for a long time. On the day of the attack, he took a grenade, came to the place where the people were, and threw it at them. The perpetrator was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators, with the consent of the prosecutor, informed him that he was suspected of attempted murder of two or more persons and illegal handling of ammunition. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.
Kyiv • UNN
In Skvyra, a man threw a grenade at people due to a conflict. Three local residents were injured, including a girl. The attacker faces life imprisonment.
The attacker from Skvyra in Kyiv region, who threw a grenade at people, was notified of suspicion by law enforcement officers. The man activated the combat device because he had a conflict with one of the victims. Three people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police in Telegram.
Details
As investigators found out, a conflict occurred between the accused and the victims. The attacker took a grenade, which he kept at home, and put the ammunition into combat readiness, threw it towards the people.
The police clarified that the accused was notified of suspicion of attempted murder of people. The suspect faces life imprisonment.
The detainee was given a preventive measure in the form of detention in court.
Addition
The explosion in Skvyra, Kyiv region, occurred on the evening of June 4. Local residents reported that an explosion occurred on one of the streets in the city of Skvyra.
As a result of the explosion of a combat grenade, a 21-year-old girl, a 27-year-old and a 51-year-old man, all local residents, were injured. The injured were hospitalized with bodily injuries.