Attack on Kyiv region: two wounded, private house burned down

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast, a man and a woman were injured due to Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his upper limbs, face, and neck, while the woman suffered a closed fracture of the forearm bones.

Both victims have been hospitalized in a local hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care - Kalashnyk said.

He added that as a result of the attack, their private residential building caught fire: the roof and ceilings were destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged.

"The fire was promptly localized and extinguished by State Emergency Service units. All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded and clarified," summarized the head of the Kyiv OVA.

Recall

On the night of February 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones, as a result of which a man in the Vyshhorod district suffered a lacerated wound to the chest.

