Attack on Kyiv region: two wounded, private house burned down

Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 10197 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 18417 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 20396 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 22681 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 46485 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 62473 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 46992 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31870 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42201 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 68009 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
In Zakarpattia, a man who threw a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house has been detainedPhotoVideoFebruary 13, 03:27 PM • 3696 views
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Dragon spacecraft with Crew-12 crew into orbitVideoFebruary 13, 03:49 PM • 5150 views
US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYTFebruary 13, 04:00 PM • 5378 views
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipelineVideo05:30 PM • 6758 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 4706 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 46485 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 62473 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 51620 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 70706 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 111975 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Chernihiv Oblast
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 3564 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 4730 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 32664 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 33444 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 37107 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Attack on Kyiv region: two wounded, private house burned down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, and a woman suffered a closed fracture. Their house was significantly damaged, and the fire has been extinguished.

Attack on Kyiv region: two wounded, private house burned down

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast, a man and a woman were injured due to Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his upper limbs, face, and neck, while the woman suffered a closed fracture of the forearm bones.

Both victims have been hospitalized in a local hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care

- Kalashnyk said.

He added that as a result of the attack, their private residential building caught fire: the roof and ceilings were destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged.

"The fire was promptly localized and extinguished by State Emergency Service units. All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded and clarified," summarized the head of the Kyiv OVA.

Recall

On the night of February 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones, as a result of which a man in the Vyshhorod district suffered a lacerated wound to the chest.

