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Ukrainian drone attack: part of the Moscow region was left without electricity 

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region, leaving more than 5,000 subscribers without power.

Ukrainian drone attack: part of the Moscow region was left without electricity 

The Moscow region has been under attack by Ukrainian drones since the night. Mosoblenergo reported that more than 5,000 subscribers and 46 socially significant facilities were disconnected from the power supply, UNN writes. 

Power outages occurred in the Moscow-region cities of Likino-Dulyovo and Orekhovo-Zuyevo. The cause cited was "damage to the electrical grid equipment of a higher-level electricity network organization". 

OSINT channels report fires, including near the Moscow oil refinery. At the same time, they confirm that another Wildberries warehouse was hit. According to the Ukrainian company specializing in the production of long-range weapons, Fire Point, the facility was warehouse infrastructure in the city of Obukhovo.

OSINT researchers also report that a number of fires, including in a residential building, were caused by the unsuccessful operation of air defenses against Ukrainian drones. 

                               FP-1 drone in the sky over the Moscow region 

As a reminder 

The Defense Forces have already put 7 of Wildberries' 10 largest logistics centers out of operation. 

On the night of August 16, following a massive attack by FP-1 drones on the Moscow region, the company's logistics hub in the Koledino industrial park also ceased operations, along with the warehouse in Domodedovo. It was Wildberries' largest warehouse by area — 250,000 m².  

According to analysts, the direct losses alone incurred by Wildberries, which has lost about 20% of its warehouse capacity in just a few weeks, could exceed 100 billion rubles ($1.24 billion), and in the worst-case scenario — 200 billion ($2.45 billion).  

The Bell reports that Wildberries' total funding needs could reach 1.3 trillion rubles ($16.36 billion).  But the question arises: where can this financing be obtained if the federal budget deficit has already reached 5.7 trillion rubles, 1.5 times the full-year plan? Ukrainian strikes on the largest marketplace's warehouses are significantly destabilizing the economic situation in the russian federation, also causing bankruptcies among sellers who lost their goods. 

Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?16.08.26, 17:39 • 105117 views

Yulia Melnyk

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