Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: Russian army platoon commander suspected of killing 17 civilians

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:46 AM • 6104 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12478 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13208 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18381 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18100 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42060 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44728 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34540 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72586 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28121 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 12369 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 23138 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 11442 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 18727 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 7018 views
Publications
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 90 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 53997 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72586 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 67094 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 125654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Xi Jinping
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 19082 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 51613 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 56731 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 79382 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 82760 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Film
The Diplomat

Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: Russian army platoon commander suspected of killing 17 civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The Prosecutor General's Office reported a suspicion against a Russian commander who ordered the killing of civilians in Bucha. He is involved in the death of at least 17 civilians.

Atrocities during the occupation of Bucha: Russian army platoon commander suspected of killing 17 civilians

A Russian commander involved in the murders of 17 civilians in Bucha has been notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday, UNN writes.

This refers to the commander of one of the platoons of the Russian army, who has been notified of suspicion for ordering murders, direct participation in crimes, and illegal actions of subordinates. He is one of 6 suspected Russian servicemen who committed atrocities in Bucha and believed that no one would ever find them. However, prosecutors brought them to criminal responsibility.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 7, 2022, during the occupation of Kyiv region, servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces, under the command of a lieutenant, established control over the "Lisova Bucha" area.

Conducting so-called "filtration," they carried out searches, torture, and murders of pro-Ukrainian civilians who, in their opinion, could help the defense forces of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office reported.

Throughout March 2022, this officer's subordinates killed at least 17 civilians. To cover up the crimes, they burned the bodies of some of those killed.

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The platoon commander, instead of observing the laws and customs of war, violated them himself, urging subordinates to commit atrocities, convincing them of impunity. He organized a reporting system, thanks to which he knew about all their actions in the occupied territory, and had real opportunities to prevent crimes or punish for their commission," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the actions and orders of the Russian commander "created a system in which violence against civilians became the norm of behavior for the entire unit." The commander of this unit fully controlled the actions of his subordinates, the prosecutor's office indicated.

In addition, it was established that the commander himself directly participated in the cruel treatment of three civilians and threatened them with murder.

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, a large-scale set of investigative actions was carried out: more than 330 victims and witnesses were interrogated, 59 investigative experiments were conducted, 86 identifications by photographs, 89 inspections of crime scenes, and 3 exhumations of the bodies of those killed.

"The evidence obtained allowed for a detailed reconstruction of the circumstances of the murders of 17 civilians," the report says.

As a result of the work carried out by investigators and prosecutors, comprehensive evidence regarding the crimes has been collected. The direct perpetrators have been identified, and a unique, comprehensive legal assessment of the platoon commander's actions has been provided.

He has been brought to justice for three forms of war crime - issuing a criminal order, direct commission of a crime jointly with other servicemen, and command responsibility (responsibility for crimes committed by subordinates).

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation in this proceeding is ongoing. Prosecutors and investigators continue to collect evidence of war crimes committed by Russian occupation forces in Bucha.

Russian war crimes in Bucha: identities of 13 Russian commanders responsible for atrocities revealed28.09.25, 18:38 • 4743 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Search
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine