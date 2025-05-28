Atmospheric fronts in a low-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 28

On Wednesday, May 28, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain in most regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cloudy weather with rains of varying intensity in most regions will be caused by atmospheric fronts in the field of reduced pressure.

Only the eastern regions will remain outside the attention of these fronts, and therefore with weather without precipitation, ... also Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the afternoon - the message says.

Meteorologists warn of heavy rains in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

"Wind is southeasterly, northwesterly in the west of the country, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank and in the Carpathians during the day. Temperature in the western regions ... during the day 13-18°; in the rest of the territory ... during the day 18-23°, in the eastern regions 24-27"

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday. Air temperature - 18-20°.

