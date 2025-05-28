$41.570.06
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
05:00 AM • 1214 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 76735 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 85198 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 93278 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 149526 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 225454 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186907 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186217 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164879 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116795 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Publications
Exclusives
Atmospheric fronts in a low-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

It will be cloudy in Ukraine on Wednesday, with rain in most regions. Weather forecasters are warning of heavy rains in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

Atmospheric fronts in a low-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 28

On Wednesday, May 28, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain in most regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cloudy weather with rains of varying intensity in most regions will be caused by atmospheric fronts in the field of reduced pressure.

Only the eastern regions will remain outside the attention of these fronts, and therefore with weather without precipitation, ... also Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the afternoon

- the message says.

Meteorologists warn of heavy rains in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

"Wind is southeasterly, northwesterly in the west of the country, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Left Bank and in the Carpathians during the day. Temperature in the western regions ... during the day 13-18°; in the rest of the territory ... during the day 18-23°, in the eastern regions 24-27"

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday. Air temperature - 18-20°.

World Hunger Day and Community Police Officer Day: what else is celebrated on May 28

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
